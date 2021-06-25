Mother-daughter bonding! Khloé Kardashian celebrated a milestone by sharing adorable photos with her best friend, who just happens to be her daughter.

“158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I 🤍,” Kardashian, 36, captioned a compilation of cute pics with True, 3, via Instagram on Friday, June 25.

The series of photos had the duo happily posing for the camera, with True kissing her mom on the cheek in one of the snaps.

The Good American cofounder also took to social media to share some inspirational quotes following her recent split from Tristan Thompson.

“One thing I absolutely love and adore about myself is, no matter how bad I’ve been treated, no matter how I’m feeling, no matter what I’ve been through or that I’m going through, I still have a heart of gold and endless love to give. That’s one thing no one can ever take from me,” read a quote that Kardashian shared via her Instagram Stories.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this week that Kardashian and Thompson, 30, had called it quits.

“They broke up a few weeks ago,” a source told Us on June 21. “They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent. Things just didn’t work out.”

The exes welcomed True in April 2018 after almost two years of dating. They split one year later when the athlete was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Us confirmed in August 2020 that Kardashian and Thompson rekindled their romance after isolating together during the pandemic.

The reality star and the professional basketball player even discussed having another child.

“I’m gonna need you,” Kardashian told Thompson during a February episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs. … I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared.”

During the KUWTK reunion, which aired earlier this month, Kardashian revealed that their plan to have baby No. 2 took a turn when the surrogate didn’t work out.

“It’s a lot to do with COVID,” Kardashian said of the process on June 20. “I did have one and then it fell through. There are so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I’m still on that journey. It’s just, I thought it would be a much easier process. And it’s not.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author detailed her struggle and why she didn’t expect it to take long.

“It’s a very tedious, hard process. And it was interesting because Kim [Kardashian] went through the journey, and I swear it felt like she said, ‘I want to get pregnant,’ and two weeks later she found a surrogate,” Khloé explained.