Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian rang in the new year in a winter wonderland.

Kim, 43, posted a series of snaps from the sisters’ getaway to Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah, via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 2.

The Skims cofounder shared glimpses of herself hitting the slopes as well as photos of her son Saint, 8, and daughter Chicago, 5, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. (The exes’ other two children, daughter North, 10, and son Psalm, 4, didn’t appear in any of the pictures.)

Khloé, 39, also commemorated the trip via Instagram.

“Deer Valley NYE 2023! Hello 2024!! Happy, healthy, blessed, and magical love wishes ✨,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the vacation, which included shots of her daughter, True, 5, and son Tatum, 17 months, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

Keep scrolling for a look at the best photos from Kim and Khloé’s ski trip: