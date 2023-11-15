North West has an eye for style — and she takes inspiration from her famous parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Kardashian, 43, opened up about North’s impressive wardrobe in a video interview with GQ that coincided with the Kardashians star’s November 2023 cover story for the magazine’s Men of the Year issue, which debuted online on Tuesday, November 14.

“I never thought that at 10 years old, my daughter would already be stealing my clothes,” Kardashian told the publication. “She really has the best style.”

The TV personality explained that North loves to go “vintage shopping” and pulls a lot of pieces from Kardashian’s closet as well as Kanye’s wardrobe. Kardashian recalled also claiming her mom Kris Jenner’s belongings growing up.

“What Kourtney and I did — this is so mean — [Kris] walked in on us once, and we were putting our names on her shoes. She was like, ‘What are you guys doing?” And we were like, ‘Well, when you die, we’ll know, like, who gets what,’” Kim explained.

Kim noted that Jenner was only 30 at the time. “It’s just crazy that North gets it so young, and just picks out the coolest stuff that I have,” Kim added.

North previously opened up about her love of fashion in her cover story for i-D’s The New Wave issue, which was unveiled online last month. When asked who she considers to be a style icon, North simply said, “Me.”

The elementary-school student went on to share that the “best” thing in her closet right now is a Michael Jackson jacket that Kim got her for Christmas. She explained, however, “my mom’s clothes and my dad’s clothes, if they fit me,” are some items she wishes she had.

Over the years, North has perfectly repurposed highly-coveted pieces from the 46-year-old rapper.

In July 2022, while in Paris for Haute Couture Week, North was a must-see in Kanye’s cobalt blue varsity jacket, which came from his first fashion brand, Pastelle, which is now defunct. Kanye debuted the jacket, which features red paneling and a yellow logo, at the American Music Awards in 2008. (A decade after Pastelle’s launch and closure, Kanye founded Yeezy, a line of knit sneakers and muted apparel.) In August, North rocked the same orange and blue striped Ralph Lauren polo that her dad famously wore during an appearance on MTV’s TRL in February 2004.

In addition to North, Kim and Kanye — who split in February 2021 — share daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.