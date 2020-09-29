Loving life! Kim Kardashian took a moment to praise her family of six on Tuesday, September 29.

“How did I get so lucky?!?!?!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned an Instagram slideshow featuring North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 16 months, messing around.

In one of the sweet shots, Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, knelt beside their little ones and helped Psalm stand.

“I mean, they are so beautiful!!!” Khloé Kardashian commented on the social media upload. “Every single baby.”

The KKW Beauty creator shared the family photos amid West’s mental health struggles. In July, the rapper, 43, opened up about previously wanting to abort their eldest daughter during his first presidential rally and tweeted about the possibility of divorcing Kim. The makeup mogul then addressed her husband’s bipolar disorder for the first time.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” the Skims creator wrote via Instagram that same month. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kim went on to write that the Georgia native is “a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the reality star is “holding onto her marriage” to the Grammy winner.

The insider explained, “She knows that he is bipolar and struggling with his mental health and wants to be there for him and help. She is continuing to support him and does her best to understand him and where he is coming from. She knows he is unconventional and has always known that.”

The couple enjoyed a “date night” at a friend’s wedding on Saturday, September 26.

