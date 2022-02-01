Celebrating Stormi! Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, turned 4 on Tuesday, February 1, and her family members penned touching tributes to the little one.

“Happy birthday to my sweet little Stormi who is the light of our lives!” Kris Jenner captioned a throwback Instagram photo with her granddaughter. “Thank you Stormi for your smile and your laughter that fills every room you walk into! You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives.”

The talent manager, 66, called the toddler “so smart, so kind, so funny and so full of passion for everything always,” concluding, “I thank God every day for choosing me to be your grandmother. I love you so much Stormi!”

The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics creator, for her part, told her Instagram followers that her and Travis Scott’s “baby is 4.” The makeup mogul wrote, “Happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world.”

The Life of Kylie alum is currently pregnant with her and the 30-year-old rapper’s second child together. Us Weekly confirmed the news in August 2021, and the Los Angeles native hosted a baby shower five months later.

While the Kylie Skin creator took a brief social media hiatus after 10 people died at Scott’s December 2021 concert in Houston, she continued showing her baby bump progress in January.

“I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” Kylie captioned a black-and-white Instagram shot last month. “I will never forget [2021] and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”

The following week, she gave another glimpse of her bare bump in a knotted white top, writing, “I am woman.”

Kris commented that the Kylie Baby creator looked “gorgeous” in the social media upload, while Kourtney Kardashian wrote, “You are everything.”

Kylie and Kim Kardashian subsequently teamed up to celebrate Stormi and the 41-year-old Selfish author’s daughter Chicago’s 4th birthdays on January 15.

Keep scrolling to see how Kylie and more Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums made Stormi feel special on Tuesday.