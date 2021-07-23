Lauren Burnham stayed overnight at the hospital on Thursday, July 22, two days after Arie Luyendyk Jr. shared her mastitis struggles.

“Not good, mastitis is getting worse on antibiotics,” the former Bachelor, 39, wrote via Instagram Stories of his wife’s breast tissue infection. “Hate this for her.”

After showing the vials of blood that had been drawn from the Virginia native, 29, the Bachelorette alum added, “IV, antibiotics and scans for any abscess. She’s been through a lot this week.”

The Netherlands native “spent the night at home” with their 1-month-old twins, Senna and Lux, he told his Instagram followers on Friday, July 23. “Heading over … when visiting hours start to see my No. 1 bb @laurenluyendyk.”

The former racecar driver, who also shares daughter Alessi, 2, with the Shades of Rose designer, revealed on Tuesday, July 20, that Burnham was “struggling with mastitis.”

Luyendyk Jr. explained, “Really tough last few days. I was up all weekend with the babies. Surviving over here haha.”

The Olympian exclusively told Us Weekly in 2019 that Burnham was having a “difficult” time nursing Alessi.

The new mom chimed in, “No one told me that if you’re a first-time mom, sometimes your milk doesn’t come in right away. So I had to supplement her with formula, and I was really upset about that. I didn’t give up on it, and I went to a lactation specialist when I was dealing with painful engorgement issues. She helped teach my baby how to latch properly and after that, everything’s been great.”

Ahead of welcoming their twins, Burnham exclusively told Us that she was “nervous” about breast-feeding both of her infants at once.

“I’m not really sure how that’s going to go,” the fashion designer explained in May. “I’ve heard twins are especially difficult because you’re not sleeping as much as with a newborn. One will wake up and want to eat, and then they’ll wake the other one up and they’ll want to eat at the same time. I just see that going downhill really fast.”

Her plan was to “wake up and feed one,” she said at the time. “After that, I’ll just hand that baby off to Arie who can change them and get them back to sleep. And then I’ll feed the other one.”

Keep scrolling to see Luyendyk Jr.’s photos of Burnham recovering in the hospital.