Bachelor’s Lauren Bushnell Shares Footage From 2-Week-Old Son Dutton’s Birth

Two weeks with her tot! Lauren Bushnell reflected on her son Dutton’s first few days in a Friday, June 25, Instagram video.

“Only been two weeks but it’s hard to remember life before you!” the Bachelor alum, 31, captioned the footage, which ranged from Dutton’s birth to his sneezes. “Soaking in every moment because time is already stealing my newborn from me.”

Bachelor Nation members showed their support in the comments, from Amanda Stanton to Becca Tilley. “Crying. The sweetest angel,” the California native, also 31, wrote, while the “Scrubbing In” podcast cohost, 32, added, “I was smiling the whole time.”

Bushnell and her husband, Chris Lane, announced Dutton’s arrival via Instagram on June 10. “Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you,” the new mom wrote at the time. “Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!”

The country singer, 36, added with a post of his own: “Words can’t describe the love I feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers. I will never understand how @laurenlane birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world!”

Ahead of the North Carolina native’s first Father’s Day, Bushnell praised her husband in an Instagram slideshow.

“I can’t even explain how it feels seeing our son in Chris’ arms,” the former flight attendant wrote on June 15. “My entire heart in one place, outside of my body, and nothing else matters. Thank you for being the best dad and husband and thank you for writing this song, [Ain’t Even Met You Yet], that will be ours forever.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2019 after one year of dating. They announced Bushnell’s pregnancy in December 2020.

The then-expectant star posted an ultrasound video at the time, writing, “A dream. Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dad’s hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you, Jesus! All the glory belongs to You.”

Keep scrolling to see the former reality star’s roundup of her baby boy’s first two weeks.