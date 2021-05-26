Memory lane! Lea Michele tried on her old bathing suits nine months after giving birth to her son, Ever.

“Nothing like trying on old bikinis after you had a baby,” the Glee alum, 34, wrote on her Tuesday, May 25, Instagram Story. “Mamas! Any recommendations for good bathing suits? Trying to find ones that are still cute but comfortable for when you’re chasing around a 9-month-old at the beach all day.”

The actress went on to wear a striped suit she was “not sure” she could pull off. “Something tells me the baby will definitely pull on these strings and that will not be pretty,” the New York native captioned the mirror selfie. “But hey, she’s still got it!”

After putting on a strapless black number, she wrote, “Feeling very grateful for this body right now for its strength in making a baby! Liking this option by @spiritualgangseter the material is super comfortable and stretchy. Worried about not having straps though.”

Michele gave birth to her and Zandy Reich’s son in August 2020 after previously struggling to conceive due to her polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis.

“I kept thinking, ‘Maybe this isn’t meant to be for me. Maybe this isn’t going to happen,’” the “Run to You” singer told Katherine Schwarzenegger in a March interview. “It’s something that for me, personally, was always my biggest fear in my entire life. It’s what I’ve wanted more than anything. Emotionally, it just started to build and build. … Then we got pregnant.”

The Brunette Ambition author added at the time that her pregnancy was “very scary with a lot of really hard stuff,” explaining, “I started bleeding terribly, horribly. I had to tell my mom I was pregnant in the bathroom. That lasted my entire first trimester. I experienced very heavy bleeding, some which was scary to the point that we rushed in the middle of the night to the hospital. Probably every other day, we were certain that this time was definitely it. I was put on an extreme amount of medication, progesterone, to help sustain this pregnancy, and I was put on bed rest for my whole first trimester. That was just horrible, absolutely horrible.”

After Ever’s safe arrival, Michele called her baby boy “the greatest joy of [her] life.”

