Babies Lea Michele’s Sweetest Moments With Her and Zandy Reich’s Son Ever: Pics By Riley Cardoza February 2, 2021 Courtesy of Lea Michele/Instagram 22 22 / 22 Baby’s 1st Blizzard Michele stood at a window with her son watching snow fall in February 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Scripted? Cast Members Reveal If the Show and Couples Are Real Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News