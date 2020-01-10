Birthday girl! Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico can’t believe that their daughter Mila turns 1 on Sunday, January 12.

“It feels like just yesterday we were at the hospital anxiously awaiting Mila’s arrival and now a whole year has passed!” the Illinois native, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, January 9. “I can’t believe she is 1 already. This past year has been absolutely amazing. Watching her grow and learn has brought me so much happiness! She truly is the light of my life. 3.5 years ago, I took the biggest risk of my life getting married at first sight and now I have the most beautiful family. How did I get so lucky?!”

As for the Michigan native, 36, he “cannot believe” that Mila is “starting to walk [and] talk.” D’Amico told Us: “Mila has changed our lives in so many amazing ways and we couldn’t imagine life without her. I don’t think either of us has ever loved someone so much. We love you our little Mila Rose we hope you stay this sweet forever!”

The Married at First Sight stars, who met and fell in love on season 5 of the show, welcomed their daughter three weeks early in January 2019. Petta confirmed the news in a statement to Us at the time, gushing, “Our little peanut Mila Rose made her debut on 1/12/19 at 3:34 a.m. weighing 4 pounds and 14 ounces. We never knew we could love someone so much! She is perfect in every way. Holding her for the first time was the most amazing surreal moment of my life. Watching Anthony take care of her makes me love him even more. He’s already an amazing daddy. We can’t wait to show this sweet little baby girl the world.”

A source went on to tell Us that the new family of three was “enjoying every minute of each other.”

Later that same month, the Lifetime personalities gave their social media followers a glimpse of their infant’s nursery. The room featured pink walls, a white crib and Mila’s name written in script alongside floral decor.

Season 10 of Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling to see Mila’s celebratory photo shoot with her cute cake and her reality star parents.