Maren Morris Best Postpartum Pics and Body Positive Quotes Over the Years

Mom bod! Maren Morris gave birth to her and Ryan Hurd’s son, Hayes, in March 2020 and has been transparent about her postpartum journey ever since.

When the country singers’ little one arrived amid the coronavirus pandemic, the maternity ward was “eerily quiet” and “strangely serene,” the Grammy winner told her Instagram followers at the time.

“Thirty hours of labor ended with an emergency C-section … not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand,” the Texas native went on to write. “All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of this was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are.”

The “Chasing After You” singer subsequently suffered from postpartum depression, telling the CBS This Morning audience six months later that she was “kind of coming through the tunnel.”

The songwriter explained in September 2020, “Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the [COVID-19] pandemic. … And [I have] people that love me around me that are like, ‘Hey, if you’re drowning right now, there’s help.’”

Morris and Hurd “never imagined” being parents before conceiving their son, the “To a T” singer exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020.

“We’re loving being parents. It’s been really awesome to, like, figure it out,” the Michigan native explained at the time, noting that he and his wife were “so tired” and “might be done” having kids.

“Maren is just recovering and also trying to learn how to be a mom,” Hurd told Us. “There’s so much that goes into it.”

Morris has been just as honest about their family life, candidly opening up to her Instagram followers about her changing body over the years. Not only did she praise “mom bellies” in March 2022, but she also slammed the pressure to “snap back” in April 2021.

“She doesn’t have this, ‘I want to bounce back kind of mentality,’ which I freaking love, after having a baby,” her personal trainer Erin Oprea exclusively told Us in May 2021, calling Morris “100 percent comfortable with” herself. “She has this, ‘I want to feel good, but I still want to love life.’ And I think it’s cool. My goal for her [is] slow and steady, enjoy the journey.”

