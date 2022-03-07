Post-baby body confidence! Maren Morris showed her postpartum self some love nearly two years after giving birth to son Hayes.

“In this house, we Stan mom bellies,” the country singer, 31, tweeted alongside a mirror selfie on Saturday, March 5. The Texas native posed barefoot in a skintight dress in the social media upload.

The Grammy winner gave birth to her and husband Ryan Hurd’s baby boy in March 2020. “Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20,” the new mom wrote via Instagram at the time. “Love of our lives.”

In May of the following year, Morris’ personal trainer Erin Oprea exclusively told Us Weekly about the “badass” songwriter’s fitness goals.

“She doesn’t have this, ‘I want to bounce back kind of mentality,’ which I freaking love, after having a baby,” the Pretty Muscles app founder explained in the 2021 interview. “She has this, ‘I want to feel good, but I still want to love life.’ And I think it’s cool. My goal for her [is] slow and steady, enjoy the journey.”

Oprea called Morris “100 percent comfortable with who she is and where [she’s] at,” explaining, “Her goal is to feel good and to put on her clothes and just keep her confidence. She’s confident. She looks beautiful. She feels amazing. I don’t think [Morris] says, ‘I want this and I want that.’ She’s not that way. And I think her goal is to just keep her confidence up and rock her outfit that she loves.”

The Power of the Plate Diet author noted that their workouts include “lots of weight training” — as well as “lots of laughing because that’s a must.”

One month prior, Morris gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her body-positive mindset.

“Am never saying, ‘Trying to get my body back’ again. No one took it, I didn’t lose it like a set of keys,” the American Music Award winner captioned an April 2021 social media upload. “The pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. You are and always were a f–king badass. And yeah, I’m proud.”

The “80s Mercedes” singer and Hurd, 35, wed in March 2018 in Tennessee after nearly two years of dating. They announced their pregnancy news in October 2019.

As for their future family plans, the Michigan native exclusively told Us in August 2020 that he and his wife “might be done” having children.

