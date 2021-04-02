Self-love is everything! Maren Morris opened up about feeling “proud” of her post-baby body in a Friday, April 2, Instagram post.

“Am never saying, ‘Trying to get my body back’ again. No one took it, I didn’t lose it like a set of keys,” the singer, 30, wrote. “The pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. You are and always were a f—king badass. And yeah, I’m proud.”

The “Line by Line” singer and her husband, Ryan Hurd, welcomed their 12-month-old son, Hayes, via an emergency C-section in March 2020.

“I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram at the time. “All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of [the coronavirus pandemic] was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are.”

In her Friday Instagram post, Morris shared two photos. In one, she relaxed on a bed in a matching bra and underwear set. The scene was serene, with a hot beverage and lit candle placed on the bedside table next to her.

The second photo showed the Texas native mid-Bosu Ball workout, balancing on the exercise equipment while she planked.

Morris has shut down appearance-criticizing trolls before. After sharing a photo cuddled up with newborn Hayes in April 2020, a user commented on her face.

“Stop with the botox” they wrote, adding laughing and clown emojis.

“Dude, I just went through a pregnancy and we’re in the middle of a quarantine,” the “The Middle” singer replied. “The Botox has long worn off.”

Hurd, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively about his wife’s first experience with mom-shamers in July 2020.

The incident happened after Morris posted a photo floating in the pool with her son. Though she was holding her baby, trolls were mad the infant was not wearing a life jacket.

“She took that really hard because that was such a weird situation and blown massively out of proportion,” the “To a T” singer said in August 2020 during an episode of the “Moms Like Us” podcast. “When people see somebody getting attacked, they sort of pile on because they think it’s safe. It’s just weird.”

Following the debacle, Morris posted about the situation on Twitter.

“Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him,” she wrote at the time. “Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at.”