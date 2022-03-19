Proud of her mom bod! Two years after giving birth to son Hayes, Maren Morris has been proud of her body and her sexuality.

“Before I go into the next album era, I did @playboy in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time, but I’m the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here,” the “Bones” songstress, 31, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 18, referring to her forthcoming Humble Quest album. “We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way. Don’t sleep on us. We tell your down home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane. Don’t forget it.”

Shortly after Morris posted the throwback photo from the brand’s shoot, critics slammed her for not dressing in an “appropriate” manner.

“RESPECT 4 MOM BOOBZ,” the Texas native replied via Instagram comment before sharing it onto her Instagram Story, adding, “I see this kind of comment a lot on country music accounts at me, soooooo GET OVER IT.”

She continued: “Letting all the prudes know women in country music own their sexuality too.”

Many of Morris’ famous friends applauded her positive outlook, including Amanda Kloots, Kyle Richards, Mickey Guyton and LeAnn Rimes.

“I adore this photo! You look stunning! The ones talking s—t are only DYING to let this side of themselves out,” the former Masked Singer champ, 39, replied on Friday. “Expression, not repression.”

The “Middle” musician — who welcomed son Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd in March 2020 — has been outspoken about embracing her postpartum body.

“Am never saying, ‘Trying to get my body back’ again. No one took it, I didn’t lose it like a set of keys,” Morris wrote in an April 2021 Instagram post. “The pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. You are and always were a f—king badass. And yeah, I’m proud.”

Since welcoming Hayes, the Grammy winner has not been shy when it comes to defending herself against parenting critics. However, it’s still not easy to hear.

“She took that really hard because that was such a weird situation and blown massively out of proportion,” the 35-year-old “Chasing After You” crooner — who wed Morris in March 2018 — exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020. “When people see somebody getting attacked, they sort of pile on because they think it’s safe. It’s just weird. … For [Hayes’] sake, we just want him to be able to control how much of how in that world he is. You can’t really do that when you’re an infant.”

