Honesty hour! Meghan King Edmonds got candid about the ups and downs of celebrating Christmas with three little ones.

“Christmas morning: full of joy and laughter,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, captioned a Wednesday, December 25, Instagram upload. “And also oversleeping because your toddler was in your bed so you couldn’t check your alarm volume and turns out it was at ZERO and you didn’t find out till 7:26am… when your twin boys are screaming and the alarm silently has been going off since 6am… but you’ve been helping Santa with duties/aka installing — literally — a new play room, and didn’t get to sleep till 2am; stressing out your kids don’t see the ‘big gift’ right away; putting your premade casseroles in the oven 1.5 hours late then forgetting you have to cook a special syrup even though you still haven’t brushed your teeth/hair but your entire family is over — each looking like a snack bc they prepared properly — and hungrily awaiting their promised breakfast; all whist 3 terrorists parasitically demand their milk with full diapers awaiting my changing.”

The former reality star went on to write, “Christmas, such a magical holiday. Btw I think many moms can relate, right? If so, please share your experiences with me. I could use some solidarity.”

In the social media upload, the Missouri native held her 18-month-old son, Hart, in her lap while his twin brother, Hayes, and his 3-year-old sister, Aspen, opened toys beside them.

The former Bravo personality documented their holiday on her Instagram Story as well, from their festive family outfits to Hayes’ first attempt at potty training.

Edmonds moved to California from Missouri earlier this month, following her split from professional baseball player Jim Edmonds. The former couple, who wed in 2014, called it quits in October.

Meghan has “really high hopes” for their coparenting future, recently telling Us Weekly exclusively, “I think the new year especially, and the new decade, is a great way to kind of launch positive thinking and the law of attraction. I don’t know. New beginnings are huge, so I’m looking forward to that.”

