Dedicated

Meghan also shared a video earlier this week of Hart seeing a chiropractor. “The parts of Hart’s brain that would control certain things (like some leg movement or some eating skills) are dead,” she explained on Thursday, July 11. “But the brain is beautiful and incredible and has the ability to create ‘workarounds.’ Chiropractic [work] will help make sure these new pathways are given the best chance to open up.”