Family Time

Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino Bring Son Romeo to Jersey Shore for 1st Time: ‘Best Day Ever’

By
Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Bring Son Romeo to Jersey Shore for 1st Time Mommas Boy
 Courtesy of Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram
5
4 / 5
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Momma’s Boy

The infant looked too cute in his blue outfit.

Back to top