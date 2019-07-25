Dads

Nikki Bella Says Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev Has Baby Fever: He Wants ‘a Daughter First’

By
Nikki Bella Says Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev Has Baby Fever 9th Annual Variety The Children's Charity Poker And Casino Night
 David Livingston/Getty Images
4
5 / 4

Perfect Pair

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards earlier this month.

Back to top