Prepping for her baby boy! Arianny Celeste celebrated her first pregnancy with a “beautiful” baby shower on Thursday, July 23.

“It was so nice to celebrate our little king surrounded by love and close friends,” the UFC star, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 29. “These are trying times [amid the coronavirus pandemic], so moments like these are even more special now. The decor and everything else was beyond beautiful.”

The Las Vegas native, who will “never forget” her special day, partied with many friends, including fellow ring girl Brittney Palmer and artist Gregory Siff.

Celeste shared photos on Instagram on Friday, July 24, writing, “Surrounded by so much love already for this lil man. #thankful.”

Us broke the news last month that the model is expecting her and boyfriend Taylor King’s first child. “I feel safe, yet confident [during] this scary time,” she told Us of her pregnancy in June, adding that she was “reading every book possible” ahead of the little one’s arrival.

“From what to eat, how to sleep train and hypnobirthing, I want to be as informed as possible to have a harmonious journey with my baby,” the mom-to-be told Us at the time. “I’m determined to focus on the wonderful [and] empowering experience of birthing life to my first child.”

The Playboy model began showing her baby bump progress on social media, posing in bikinis and date-night dresses.

Later that same month, the Overhaulin’ cohost revealed the sex of her baby-to-be with a maternity shoot, exclusively telling Us, “I felt like I knew that he was going to be a boy. I always wanted an older brother but didn’t have one, so I’m happy.”

The “nervous” star went on to say that her pregnancy was “flying by,” adding, “We have a nest being built and will be done within a few weeks. We are going to start moving right before he arrives so we can move in after I give birth.”

Keep scrolling to see Celeste’s “Twinkle Twinkle” baby shower, from darling desserts to blue balloons.

With reporting by Brody Brown