Babymoon

The mom-to-be was in a contemplative mood as she enjoyed a babymoon in Big Sur, California, in November 2020. “Its crazy the last time here we were trying to heal from losing Maui, a huge life change,” Tisdale captioned two photos on Instagram as she referred to her beloved Maltipoo, who died in June 2019. “Now a little more than a year later we are celebrating this bundle of joy, another life change. I guess my point is life is always changing and as scary as the world seems right now, it will too change and get better. We just have to be patient and know we will be able to socialize with friends and loved one’s again. Thank you Big Sur for always being my safe place to heal and get perspective I would say the secret lies in the ocean but I think it’s also the trees.”