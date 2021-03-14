Highs and Lows

Tisdale got candid about the final weeks of her pregnancy, opening up in March 2021 about the “worst part so far.” The mom-to-be wrote in an Instagram Story that she was dealing with plantar fasciitis, which meant that “it literally hurts just to walk on my feet.”

“I’ve never felt pain like this and I’m hoping once the baby is here it lets up,” she continued. “I know there could be worse things but for someone who is constantly on their feet it can be pretty unbearable.”

Trying to look on the bright side the following day, Tisdale shared a selfie showing her cradling her large bump. “She’s already a light in my life,” she captioned the photo on Instagram.