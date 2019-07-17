The final stretch! Christina Anstead is putting the finishing touches on her baby boy’s nursery.

“Excited to share our little guys’ nursery,” the Christina on the Coast star, 36, captioned a Tuesday, July 16, Instagram upload. “Loving the boho vibes. #babyanstead. 8 week countdown starts this week.”

In the Instagram footage, the reality star panned over her baby-to-be’s room, featuring fringe-y wall decor, dreamcatchers and plenty of plants — both inside and outside on the deck.

Anstead showed off a similar theme last month when she celebrated her son’s impending arrival with a “dreamy boho baby shower.” The party included a Himalayan bath salt station, a floral photo wall and more.

The HGTV personality and her husband, Ant Anstead, announced in March that they are expecting their first child together. Christina already shares Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, while the Wheeler Dealers host, 40, has Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, with his ex-wife, Louise Anstead.

Two months after their pregnancy announcement, the Flip or Flop alum spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about carrying her third child.

“Everyone experiences different things, but, I mean, my hormones are a little bit raging and I’m tired,” the pregnant star told Us in May. “On top of that, I’m filming three shows right now. … I’m just busy. I’m juggling a lot, so I think that’s what’s going on.”

She went on to say that while her son “doesn’t really understand” that he’s about to become a big brother, Taylor is “really excited.”

“She’s like, ‘Holy crap, your belly and your boobs are so big,’” Christina told Us. “She’s just never really seen that. … But she loves to feel the baby kick and she’s excited about the process. She wants to help decorate the nursery.”

Keep scrolling to see how the little one’s room turned out!