Pregnancies

Pregnant ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Reveals Baby’s Sex and Name at Baby Shower

By
Golnesa Gharachedaghi Reveals Baby’s Sex and Name at Baby Shower
 Courtesy of Lilly Ghalichi/Instagram
5
4 / 5

Wardrobe Change

Gharachedaghi went on to wear a sweatsuit and sneakers.

Back to top