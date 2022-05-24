New digs for a Duggar! Jill Dillard (née Duggar) shared photos of her new house as she and husband Derick Dillard prepare to welcome their third child together.

The 31-year-old 19 Kids and Counting alum posted pictures of the home renovations on Instagram. “We are so excited to show y’all a sneak peek of our new house!! We knew we wanted to make a few changes to the new place to update it + add some personal touches, so we scouted around and found someone to help us,” she captioned the Monday, May 25, post.

Jill gave Schneider Painting a shout-out for their help with the home makeover. “The whole team made our experience so smooth and the work quality was fabulous,” she wrote.

Jill, the fourth child of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, began dating her now-husband in 2013. Derick, 33, met Jim Bob, 56, during a two-year mission trip to Nepal that same year. “The more I spent time with him and observed his integrity, sweet spirit and love for God and serve to others, the more I fell in love with him,” the Growing Up Duggar coauthor wrote on the couple’s wedding website.

After the couple got engaged in March 2014, Jill told ABC, “We’re just really trying to keep our relationship focused not on the physical but really just more on communication and continuing to learn more about each other. We’re saving our first kiss and things beyond that for our wedding.”

Since exchanging vows in July 2014, the couple have welcomed two sons — Israel, 7, and Samuel, 4. Jill and Derick announced they were expecting a third child in February via their blog.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret! Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby,” the post read. “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022! We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”

The TLC television personality appeared on 19 Kids and Counting with her parents and siblings from 2008 to 2015, which was canceled in the wake of brother Josh Duggar’s child molestation scandal. A spinoff show called Counting On premiered in 2015, but Jill and Derick left the show after two years. The Arkansas native commented on the decision in an October 2020 YouTube video.

“We found out we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff, as we needed. We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside … to pursue our own goals and everything. That’s when we made that decision,” she said.

The mother of two continued on to hint at problems with her family. “There’s been some distancing there. We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working toward healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal,” she said.

Josh’s recent legal troubles have only added more stress to her family relationships. The eldest Duggar sibling, 34, was convicted of possessing and receiving child pornography in December 2021 and is currently facing up to 20 years of prison time.

The Counting On alum addressed her brother’s conviction via her blog shortly after the judgement was announced.“Today was difficult for our family. Our hearts go out to the victims of child abuse or any kind of exploitation. We are thankful for the hard work of law enforcement, including investigators, forensic analysts, prosecutors and all others involved who save kids and hold accountable those responsible for their abuse,” she wrote.

While Josh awaits his sentencing, Jill and Derick are focused on building a safe and happy home for their growing family.

Scroll through for a look at the Dillard’s new home: