Getting close! Pregnant Shawn Johnson and Andrew East celebrated their baby-to-be with an adorable baby shower.

“Bump bump baby!” the athlete, 27, captioned a Saturday, August 31, Instagram upload featuring her budding belly and fellow Olympian gymnast Nastia Liukin’s dance moves. “Thank you to the best friends ever! Love you ladies!”

The Dancing With the Stars season 8 winner went on to post pics of her party guests, including a few pregnant friends and her husband, also 27. “My shexy baby daddy,” she wrote alongside PDA pics with the professional football player.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, celebrated their little one’s impending arrival with another baby shower earlier that same month, inviting only their family members. “This baby is so loved!” the pregnant star wrote on Instagram at the time.

She and the Washington Redskins player announced in April that their first child is on the way, nearly two years after they suffered a miscarriage. Three months later, the couple shared an emotional video documenting Johnson’s pregnancy complications. The Winning Balance author has a two-vessel umbilical cord, as well as “two big red flags” signifying Down syndrome and increasing “the risk of stillbirth and the baby not making it to term,” she explained in July.

The pair celebrated later that month when they found out that their baby-to-be doesn’t have any genetical anomalies, but the mom-to-be told Us Weekly exclusively last month that they hadn’t meant to offend anyone with their excitement.

“I know a lot of people have seen our videos and misunderstood our intention behind it,” she told Us in August. “All I can say is, coming off of a miscarriage [and] having pretty much no knowledge of how this whole thing works … we celebrated [the genetic testing results] because to us, it meant our child had a greater chance of making it into our arms. I know the misunderstanding has been we celebrated that our child didn’t have a genetic anomaly and that was not it.”

