Royals Prince George Proves He Is Prince William’s Mini-Me as Family Takes in Soccer Match By Erin Crabtree October 5, 2019 Phil Chaplin/JMP/Shutterstock 4 5 / 4 Happy Parents William and Kate beamed during their Saturday out and about with their eldest children. Back to top More News Reviewers Are Calling These Slimming Leggings ‘Magic Pants’ This Posture Corrector Has 1,700 Reviews and Will Seriously Save Your Back Diet Not Working? Here’s How to Change Your Relationship With Food For Long-Lasting Results More News