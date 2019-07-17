There she is! Hours after Gretchen Rossi slammed commenters for pressuring her to post pictures of her newborn daughter, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared a series of gorgeous photos of the 1-week-old.

“And then there was 3. Thank you to the good Lord above for the most precious gift we have ever been given! Our perfect little miracle!” the reality star, 40, captioned the Instagram post that showed snaps from the hospital that included her fiancé, Slade Smiley. “Introducing our precious baby girl SKYLAR GRAY SMILEY!! @skylargray777.”

Rossi went on to note that she took “time off social media to just bond and be with our little angel,” adding that her “recovery has been really tough.”

“This has been the most difficult thing I have ever done yet the most amazing, rewarding, incredible experience of my life!” the former Bravo TV personality continued. “I cry every five seconds it seems, either from pain, hormones, or just puré bliss looking into her sweet little eyes! Breastfeeding 24/7 as well, but she has latched on well…. thank God!”

Rossi concluded the post with a message of gratitude to her followers. “Thank you to all of you who have been patient and understanding as I took my time to recover and bond with her,” she wrote. “Love you all so much for your support and love for the 3 of us!”

Us Weekly confirmed on July 10 that Rossi had given birth to her first child with Smiley. “Skylar Grey is here,” a rep for the Michigan native told Us at the time. “They are doing well. They went in about 9 a.m. for a C-section at a hospital in Orange Country.”

On Tuesday, July 15, Rossi shared her frustration about the pressure to share images of the newborn with her followers.

“I got back on my social today for the first time in six days after having major abdominal surgery and bringing a new life into this world, and I have to say I was not only shocked by some of the comments on my last post, but super hurt and disappointed by some of your guys’ attitude about how I have not shared pictures quite yet, and the attitude that I owe you something,” she captioned an Instagram Story. “First, let’s be clear. I don’t owe any of you who are making these ridiculous comments anything.”

Rossi added that while she recovered and spent time with her baby girl she was “in no way thinking about or concerned about posting on social media.”

The Who Is America? star got engaged to Smiley in 2013. The California native is also father of Grayson, 18, from a previous relationship. The teenager has been battling brain cancer since 2006, and was the inspiration behind their newborn’s middle name.

Scroll down to see more photos of the precious baby girl!