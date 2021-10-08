Cheers! Sonja Morgan wished her daughter, Quincy, a happy 21st birthday on Thursday, October 7.

“Here’s what 21 looks like,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 57, captioned an Instagram tribute. “Happy Birthday my dearest, light of my life, center of my universe.”

In the social media upload, the Bravo personality posed in a photo shoot with the birthday girl, shot by Andrew Werner. Quincy smiled in a pink dress and matching gloves, while her mom hugged her from behind in a gold dress and hoops.

The socialite posted more pictures from the shoot on her own account on Monday, October 4, writing, “@andrewwerner had a vision and a pink back drop and he created this shoot for my 21. Thank you!”

Quincy’s birthday bash took place inside Sony Hall in New York and featured many friends. “The most unrelatable best friend in the whole world,” one of her pals wrote in an Instagram Story post. “You make life so much fun.”

The party came seven months after Quincy made her Instagram account public for the first time, giving Sonja’s fans a glimpse into her daughter’s life.

Quincy is not a fan of the Real Housewives franchise, Sonja told Bustle in October 2016, explaining, “The drama just isn’t for her. Plus, it has to be somewhat strange watching your mother on TV, right? I surely can’t imagine it.”

The reality star added at the time: “I’m very close to my daughter and she’s a very high achiever. I support her 100 percent, because she achieves so well. She’s very much impressed and interested now with the fashion, the jewelry and the swimwear. That has her attention now. She’s very smart, so she’s interested in the aspects of the marketing of that.”

The New York native shares Quincy with her ex-husband, John Adams Morgan. The former couple split in 2006 and Sonja joined the cast of RHONY four years later.

“You’re a mother, you do what you have to do, and the kids come first,” the Tipsy Girl creator told Lifestyle Mirror of the decision in 2012. “I needed to support myself and my daughter in our townhouse.”

Sonja previously told Us Weekly that she wants her next marriage to be more “stable” than her relationship with the Olympian, 91.

“I want a man who goes to bed at 9 or 10 at night,” she explained. “I don’t want to be out drinking all night. I want dinners at home and a couple more poodles, but no more kids!”