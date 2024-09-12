The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Candiace Dillard Bassett was “on the verge of tears” more than once during her recent baby shower.

The Bravo star told Us Weekly exclusively about the magical day hosted in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, September 7 — and shared photos from the “French provincial style”-themed party.

“I think I almost cried three times on the way to the venue just thinking about what I was getting ready to walk into,” Candiace, 37, told Us. “Celebrating the impending birth of our son! It’s still so surreal to even say.”

Candiace and husband Chris Bassett exclusively revealed to Us earlier this month that they were gearing up to welcome a baby boy. (She announced her pregnancy back in April.)

“When I walked into the beautiful space, it felt like a dream, truly!” she said of the party. “Seeing all of my family, my parents, my grandmother, my aunties and all of the people who have known and loved me and my husband from the beginning … there’s no greater feeling.”

Candiace also told Us that she loved having her “girls” by her side all day, referring to RHOP friends Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Askale Davis. (Candiace announced her RHOP departure earlier this year.)

She and Chris also wanted to keep the co-ed shower “intimate” compared to their other events.

“I truly curated the guest list to reflect family, close friends and mothers that I admire. It was perfect!” she explained, noting that the baby shower’s theme “closely mirrored” the style of her and Chris’ wedding. (They used the same party planners, Sauvage Events, for both events.)

“The space became a dreamscape of lush greenery, crystal chandeliers, scalloped wood details and rattan hot air balloons — various textures woven throughout the setting balanced the fresh, dreamy aesthetic,” Candiace said. “We love to mix it up, so we also enlisted the talents of local DJ, Alex Love and even included a cornhole board on the terrace.”

She added: “The first thing I told our planners was that I wanted our shower to feel like an elevated party [and] family reunion. Chris and I are known for our get-togethers, and even though I wanted the space to feel immaculate, I still wanted it to be warm and inviting and evoke a party-like atmosphere.”

All the food and fun aside, Candiace told Us that she’s “anxious” but “so ready” to become a mom.

“As the days tick by, I get more and more excited to see him and hold him and get to know him,” she shared. “I’ve been praying for a smooth and easy labor and a safe delivery and doing a lot of stretching in preparation for birth! I’m in awe of how much of a miracle this entire experience has been, and Chris and I are super grateful.”

Candiace and Chris’ baby boy is expected to be born before the end of the year. Keep scrolling for photos from their shower: