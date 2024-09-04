The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett is seeing blue in her future.

The pregnant Bravo star, 37, exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly that she and her husband, Chris Bassett, are expecting a baby boy. “I started to feel a masculine energy,” Dillard Bassett shares. “I just couldn’t deny the feeling of a sweet little boy growing inside of me.”

Dillard Bassett tells Us that she’s having a fun time decorating her son’s whimsical, Alice in Wonderland-inspired nursery and is soaking up every minute of her pregnancy. “It’s the most magical and indescribable experience,” she says. “I think I’m actually going to miss it, but I also can’t wait to meet him and stare at him all day!”

Like many expecting mothers, Dillard Bassett is also caving into her pregnancy food cravings. “Olive Garden spaghetti with meat sauce, Apple Jacks cereal and watermelon have been the top contenders,” she tells Us. “I’ve also had a few stretches where all I wanted was smash burgers … that was a great time.”

The RHOP teased that her bundle of joy will arrive sooner than later, stating, “I’m so happy to have a fall baby.”

After documenting her IVF journey on RHOP, Dillard Bassett revealed in April that she is pregnant with her and Bassett’s first child. “I always wondered, like, how would I know when I was ready? And I always felt like a part of my anxiety was that I wasn’t sure that I would know, and when I knew, it was undeniable,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I kind of woke up and realized that I was never going to be 100 percent ready. I just had to … trust the process and trust my doctors and stop being afraid and just do it.”

Dillard Bassett tied the knot with Bassett — who has three children from a previous relationship — in 2018. Her pregnancy reveal came less than one month after she announced her exit from RHOP after six seasons.

“I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” she said in a March statement to People. She went on to tease: “This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later.’”

Dillard Bassett has since documented her pregnancy journey via social media, revealing last month that Bassett threw her a surprise “Besties Only Basset Baby Shower.”

“When you’re ripping and running all over the place, it can be easy to forget how blessed you are. I’m so grateful for my friends, my day ones! My family! For reminding me that I am loved and showering me and @cbassett33 in such a special way,” she wrote alongside Instagram clips of her party. “We ate and drank and laughed and filled that room with so much joy and it was EXACTLY what I needed. Thank you, ALL! We are SO blessed! @rpmitalian NEVA disappoints. This was perfect.”

For more on the couple’s pregnancy journey, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.