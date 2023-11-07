Your account
Sheryl Crow’s Rare Photos With Sons Levi and Wyatt: Family Album

Levi Crow, Sheryl Crow and Wyatt Crow. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Sheryl Crow is the proud mom of two sons, Wyatt and Levi, who she adopted in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

“One of the greatest things — and I’m fresh off the road with my kids — is sharing new things with them,” the “All I Wanna Do” singer exclusively told Us Weekly in 2017. “My 7-year-old finally got off of his training wheels. He never wanted to. We went on the road and my bass player took him out and got him off his training wheels. So to be able to share what it feels like to be on a bicycle and having that freedom was amazing. It was a great summer because of that.”

Crow, who adopted her sons as a single parent, keeps much of her family life private but on rare occasions shares some of their sweetest moments with her fans. Scroll down to see family photos with her two kids:

