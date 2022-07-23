Introducing their newest addition. Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean Amell shared a series of photos to officially confirm that they welcomed a baby boy earlier this year.

“First trip as a family of four has been a success,” the Roswell, New Mexico actress, 36, captioned the photos via Instagram on Friday, July 22. “This boy is an adventure. Comes by it naturally.”

The Arrow alum, 41, meanwhile, shared their newborn’s name. “Bowen Auguste Amell, May 13, 2022 — He has made our family and my life complete,” he captioned the snaps.

The couple welcomed daughter Maverick, nicknamed Mavi, in October 2013.

Cassandra and Stephen, who married in 2012, had not announced they were expecting a new addition. Multiple outlets reported that the pair secretly welcomed a second child in spring, with TMZ reporting in June that the pair welcomed a baby via surrogate. The photos were the first time the parents acknowledged that they’d expanded the family.

In May 2016, the new parents brought Maverick, who was 2 at the time, to the premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, letting the toddler work the red carpet in a custom green gown.

“I’m actually slightly uncomfortable with how well she handled the red carpet,” the Nocking Point Wines founder told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

“I’ve been promising her for a very long time that she would get to come to the Turtles premiere and get to wear a pretty dress. And she sensed the dress’ presence in the room the way Gollum senses the ring [in Lord of the Rings],” he joked.

Stephen noted that though he was busy with his hit superhero show and movie appearances, he and his wife had a rule that kept their relationship strong amid his busy schedule.

“You constantly brush up against the whole [issue of] I love my kids and I love my family and I want to help them and provide for them, but I also want to spend time with them,” he explained. “So my wife and I are pretty into a rule that we never really go more than seven days without seeing one another.”

That was part of why the Canada native decided it was time to end Arrow, which concluded its eight-season run in 2020. “A large part of this decision is because I’m now a father and a husband and a lot of my life and interests don’t really reside in Vancouver anymore and thinking that’s the best thing for me personally and professionally,” he detailed in a Facebook Live interview in 2019, ahead of the final season.

Scroll down for photos of baby Bowen: