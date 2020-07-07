Darling Dove! Teddi Mellencamp has been showing off her youngest daughter’s cutest moments since her February 2020 arrival.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave birth to her and husband Edwin Arroyave’s third child together on February 25. (The Skyline Security Management CEO is also the father of daughter Isabella from a previous relationship.)

“@teddimellencamp was a champ in the delivery room! Baby and mommy as healthy as can be,” the Colombia native wrote via Instagram at the time.

The baby news came five months after the Bravo personality spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about her pregnancy. “I’m in my second trimester, 14 weeks,” the reality star said in September 2019. “Everything’s good and I’m in the clear, so I’m just starting to get to that point where I’m sharing with everybody. Plus, now I have a bump, so there’s not much more hiding I’ll be able to do!”

John Mellencamp’s daughter told Us that her pregnancy was a surprise after she previously conceived her daughter, Slate, and her son, Cruz, via IVF.

“We really weren’t doing anything!” the accountability coach explained at the time. “I was on vacation! Just having fun with my family! … I didn’t even know I was because I didn’t have a regular cycle.”

After welcoming her baby girl, the Indiana native revealed the infant had been diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis, which is “a very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis, [which] occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth.”

Teddi wrote via Instagram in July 2020: “Our sweet baby Dove … has to undergo neurosurgery at the end of the month. Although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be OK. Please keep baby Dove in your prayers and if you have had a child with this same surgery, please let me know below, as I would love any additional insight and support.”

