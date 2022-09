Sweet 13

Houska celebrated Aubree’s 13th birthday in September 2022 by sharing a photo of the teen looking all grown up via Instagram. “My music loving, sassy, funny, Harry Styles obsessed girl is a TEENAGER,” the Teen Mom 2 alum captioned the sweet snap, which featured Aubree posing for the camera while sporting two-toned dyed hair, a rocker tee and jeans.