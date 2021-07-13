Hitting the beach with her boys! Kailyn Lowry is vacationing with her four sons in the Dominican Republic.

“Kail and the chaos head to Punta Cana,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 29, captioned a Sunday, July 11, Instagram photo of Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lux, 3, and Creed, 11 months.

The MTV personality returned to social media to share a sweet shot of her youngest sleeping. “He said flying to Punta Cana was exhausting,” Lowry joked before showing their “night one” dinner.

On Monday, July 12, the Pennsylvania native posted photos of Lux swimming and hugging his baby brother, writing, “Buenos días from the Dominican Republic.”

The trip came six months after the “Coffee Convos” podcast host vacationed at Dreamworks Water Park in New Jersey with the little ones. “First Water Park trip with all four and Mello’s first time in the water,” the Pride Over Pity author captioned trip pictures in January. “Masks everywhere except in the water.”

The reality star spoke sarcastically about the ups and downs of traveling with her big brood, writing, “I especially love when they all want to do something different. #momlife.”

The “Baby Mama No Drama” podcast cohost, who shares Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed with Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, respectively, has previously spoken about expanding her family further.

Lowry would want baby No. 5 “sooner” rather than later, she exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020.

“I think I need help because I don’t know why I would be thinking about another baby so soon after birth,” the A Letter of Love author explained at the time. “It’s the pregnancy that’s so hard! I’m 28 and I know people are older now and they’re having babies, but my body is not the same as it was when I was 16. The pregnancy towards the end was so difficult and I was just so ready to not be pregnant.”

Lowry considers six kids to be her “max.” She told Lindsie Chrisley in a podcast episode the previous month: “I don’t think that I would have ever pictured myself, like, 10 years ago when I had Isaac, having four kids.”

Keep scrolling to see the Hustle and Heart author having fun with her four children in the Dominican Republic.