Kailyn Lowry Takes 4 Sons on ‘1st Water Park Trip’ Amid Pandemic: Pics

Out and about. Kailyn Lowry vacationed at Dreamworks Water Park in New Jersey with her four sons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“First Water Park trip with all four and Mello’s first time in the water,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, captioned a Monday, January 25, Instagram slideshow, referencing her 5-month-old son Creed’s nickname.

In the social media upload, the reality star wore a black one-piece while posing for pictures with Creed in her arms. Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, and Lux, 3, smiled beside her. Water slides and a pool could be seen in the background.

When an Instagram user asked the MTV personality about the park’s “mask restrictions,” she replied, “Masks everywhere except in the water.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost went on to write that her boys “loved” the experience, sarcastically adding, “I especially love when they all want to do something different. #momlife.”

The Pennsylvania native welcomed her youngest son in August 2020 with her ex Chris Lopez and “might be done” expanding her family.

“I’m not gonna say that I’m gonna have another child because I truly don’t know,” the A Letter of Love author said during a November 2020 podcast episode. “It’s not on my radar anytime soon. And I always say this, every time I’m trying to get my life on track and I end up pregnant again. I know this. This time I might be done. Like, this time I might for real be done. I’ve got four f—king kids. … I’m not really down to have a starting five basketball team. I’m kind of over that, and I feel like literally I’m sick of the toilet seats being up, the dirty socks everywhere, I really am just like, ‘Clean up your s—t.’ Lux is finally just potty trained, and I have one more left and I think I might be done.”

The Pothead Haircare creator added that she initially “didn’t even want kids ever.” She welcomed Isaac in 2010 with Jo Rivera, followed by Lincoln in 2013 with Javi Marroquin and Lux with Lopez in 2017.

Six children would be the Hustle and Heart author’s “max,” she told Lindsie Chrisley in July 2020.

