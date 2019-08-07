Fair fun! Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, spent time with their daughters two weeks after their pregnancy announcement.

“First pic was about 35 seconds before the storm hit and we all ran to the car,” the pregnant star, 29, captioned a Tuesday, August 6, Instagram upload. “@larry_donald ftw ran all the way back in the rain to the car holding [Ada] while [Thomas] and his not-so-dad-bod ran with [Willa] because let’s be honest #mamacantrunfastthesedays. … #thenightwasstillmagical #worthit.”

In the spread of pics, the University of Tennessee graduate and the country singer’s daughters, Willow, 3, and Ada, 23 months, paired up on rides, rocked face paint and posed for family photos.

Last month, the Country Music Association Award winner, 29, announced that he and Akins have a third little one on the way. “Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

His wife added with a post of her own: “We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year. Despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock … we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl! Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister. Willa Gray prays for her every night (heart in a puddle every time) & she and Ada James love to touch my belly and talk to her — especially bc I’ve been showing since I was SEVEN weeks.”

The couple, who wed in 2012, welcomed Ada in August 2017. Three months prior to her arrival, they adopted Willa from Uganda.