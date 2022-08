May 2022

“How does it feel to be 25 years old and smokin’ hot, Gracie?!?🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 The life of every party since the day you were born,” Hill captioned a series of social media snaps in honor of her eldest daughter’s birthday. “We love you so much!!!!!!!!”