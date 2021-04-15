Keeping it real! Witney Carson has been hitting the gym since welcoming her 4-month-old son, Leo, in January, and she showed off before and after photos on Wednesday, April 14.

“My postpartum progression over three months,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 27, captioned an Instagram video showing mirror selfies taken in athleisure, her stomach on display. “Being vulnerable on social media is hard, but I’m doing it! I’m so dang proud of this body and myself for getting this far. This post is about recognizing how far I’ve come and challenging people to do the same with their own insecurities!”

The Utah native encouraged her followers to add “positive affirmations” to the comments section. Her husband, Carson McAllister, wrote, “You’re incredible.”

The pair, who wed in January 2016, announced four years later that their first child was on the way. After Leo’s C-section arrival, the choreographer spoke candidly via Instagram about how difficult it was to be “patient” with her body’s recovery.

“Started working out this last week,” Carson captioned a February selfie. “I pushed my body sooooo hard because I wanted to be back to my pre-baby body so bad. I ended up really hurting my back and now it hurts to even pick up Leo. Was a huge lesson for me … to not be so hard on myself. My body has gone through so much and I can’t expect to get where I was overnight!”

Last month, the Emmy winner wrote that she is “learning to celebrate” herself and valuing “progress not perfection” amid her weight-loss journey.

The new mom wrote via Instagram in March: “Being a dancer growing up and even throughout adulthood (especially throughout adulthood) I’ve always been self conscious about my weight and how I looked. I’ve struggled with this and that’s why I was hesitant to post these photos. I didn’t feel I looked a certain way, ‘good enough’ and that was a sad thought to me. I’m learning to celebrate my body the way it is now and celebrate the small successes to a HEALTHY body, spirit and mind.”

The season 19 winner exclusively told Us Weekly in February that her “goal” is to return to DWTS. “That’s what I’m working toward,” Carson explained at the time. “That’s in the plans for now. So if anything changes, we’ll just go with it, but that is in our sights for right now.”

Keep scrolling to see the Emmy winner’s postpartum pictures.