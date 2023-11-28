Amy Slaton is moving on following her divorce from estranged husband Michael Halterman.

“A & a,” Slaton, 35, captioned a TikTok post alongside a series of photos of her and her new mystery man on Monday, November 27.

The slideshow, which was paired with the song “Baby I Love You,” included several shots of the 1000-Lb Sisters star and the gentleman. In the first selfie, the couple were snuggling and smiling for the camera. The second pic was a closeup of the duo and Slaton stuck out her tongue. Slaton inscribed a message above their faces that read, “A&a 4ever.”

Several more selfies were shown off, including one of the duo cozying up in a car and resting their eyes. Slarton also shared several pictures of her new boyfriend holding her two sons, Gage, 2, and Glenn, 17 months.

While Slaton didn’t reveal the name of her partner, People and The Messenger both reported his name is Tony Rodgers. News of Slaton’s new romance comes eight months after Halterman, 40, filed for divorce. However, the duo have been seemingly linked since July after fans noticed Rodgers in the background of Slaton’s YouTube video celebrating Glenn’s 1st birthday in August.

Us Weekly confirmed that Halterman was the one to file the paperwork in March after nearly four years of marriage. In the docs, Halterman listed the date of separation as February 24 and noted that the exes have “lived separate and apart” since their split. However, Slaton and Halterman are seemingly coparenting their little ones as he requested temporary joint custody of their children.

Halterman and Slaton tied the knot in 2019 with an official ceremony with their friends and family present. Two years before, the exes eloped. One year after exchanging their vows, the twosome welcomed their first child, Gage. In July 2022, they expanded their family with son Glenn. Their marriage and journey to expand their family was a focus on the TLC reality series in addition to Slaton’s weight loss journey.

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds, but we’ve been together four years now,” Slaton recalled during the series 2020 premiere. “I can tell him anything and everything.”

Ahead of their breakup, Slaton exclusively opened up to Us about how she and Haltermann had no plans to expand their family.

“I do not want more kids, my family is complete!” she said in February. “As a busy mom, I just take care of them, when they sleep that’s when I get a bath or do other things for myself.”