The Department of Children and Family Services is now involved after 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton was arrested Monday, September 2, Us Weekly can confirm.

Public Information Officer Stephen Sutton shared with Us on Tuesday, September 3, that “a plan has been put in motion involving the parents and there is still ongoing investigation as to where the kids will be placed.”

Slaton, 36, shares two sons, Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2, with ex-husband, Michael Halterman. When the 1000-Lb. Sisters star was arrested on Monday, September 2, at a Tennessee zoo, two children were present. A man named Brian Scott Lovvorn was also in the car with the trio and arrested alongside Slaton.

According to authorities, police believed Slaton and Lovvorn were allegedly in possession of mushrooms and marijuana, which led to their arrests.

Related: 1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy and Tammy’s Ups and Downs: Relationship Woes and More While Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton have showcased their weight loss journey on 1000-Lb. Sisters, the siblings have had their fair share of ups and downs on and off camera. Amy, for her part, opened up about her run-in with the law when she was in her early 20s. During a February 2017 YouTube video, […]

“We have these drugs in the car and two people and two kids,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement to Us.

Currently, Slaton and Lavvorn are still in custody and awaiting their bond hearing.

Before Slaton’s arrest, she was bitten by a camel at the drive-through zoo. An employee called 911 to report the alleged injury and Slaton was taken to the ER. She was later arrested after receiving medical care.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department confirmed via Facebook that police responded to a call about a guest, who was identified as Slaton, being bit by a camel at a local zoo.

“Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle,” the police wrote in a statement via social media.

Slaton was arrested on “illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment,” per the authorities.

“The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence,” the statement read. “The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”

Related: '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman’s Relationship 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman‘s story began long before their reality TV days. The twosome met while in high school in the 2000s but didn’t tie the knot until March 2019 in Nashville. Throughout the TLC series, which premiered in January 2020, Amy spoke about how her partner was her rock throughout […]

Amy stars in 1000-Lb. Sisters alongside her sister, Tammy Slaton. The TLC series, which premiered in 2020, follows the women through their daily lives during their respective weight loss journeys.

In addition to giving viewers an inside look at their lifestyle changes, the duo also opened up about their personal lives and relationships. Throughout the series, Amy’s relationship with Halterman was a major focal point. (The exes tied the knot in 2019 and expanded their family in 2020 and 2022.)

Last year, Amy and Halterman called it quits after four years of marriage. Us confirmed that Halterman filed for divorce and listed their date of separation as February 24, 2023. Their divorce was reportedly finalized in September 2023 and the pair agreed to split custody of their kids.