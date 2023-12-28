Sister Wives star Janelle Brown had a full house for the holidays following her split from Kody Brown.

Janelle, 54, shared a glimpse of how she celebrated Christmas via Instagram on Wednesday, December 27, uploading a montage of photos taken during the festivities. “Christmas Day 😍🎅🏻. Fun was had by all,” she wrote in the caption. “So glad all of my kids, Ysabel, Paedon, Mykelti and Tony could be here this year.”

Janelle and Kody, 54, welcomed six children throughout their spiritual marriage: Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18. The former couple were together for nearly 30 years before Janelle confirmed their separation in December 2022.

Before Janelle’s exit from the plural family, her sister wife Christine Brown announced her split from Kody in November 2021. She subsequently left the family’s Arizona compound, moving back to Utah with her and Kody’s youngest daughter, Truly, 13. The exes also share Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 22, and Ysabel, 20.

With three of her children celebrating Christmas with Janelle, Christine showed fans how she and husband David Woolley marked their first holiday season as a married couple. (The twosome tied the knot in October.)

“MERRY CHRISTMAS!! Wishing you sparkling memories and the ability to stop eating before you are completely stuffed. #merrychristmas #family #completelystuffed #soblessed,” she captioned an Instagram upload on Monday, December 25, posing beside her husband in matching pajamas.

Truely was featured in the pic alongside her mom and other members of the blended family. However, eagle-eyed Sister Wives fans noticed that neither Janelle nor Christine mentioned Gwendlyn in their holiday posts. She appeared to celebrate separately with her wife, Beatriz Queiroz.

“Merry christmas from the queirozes ❄️,” Gwendlyn captioned two Instagram selfies as she and her spouse kissed in front of a Christmas tree.

The Brown family has been in disarray since Christine shook up the dynamic, and the drama has been captured on the TLC reality series. Following her and Janelle’s respective splits from Kody, his first wife, Meri Brown, confirmed in January that she and Kody called it quits. He remains married to fourth wife Robyn Brown, whom he legally wed in 2014 after divorcing Meri. (Kody and Meri maintained a spiritual relationship before their breakup aired on season 18 of Sister Wives.)

Tensions have been high among the adults, but things have been rocky for the Brown children as well. Earlier this year, Gwendlyn skipped her mom’s wedding to Woolley, which came as a big surprise to Mykelti.

“I honestly don’t know [why],” Mykelti confessed during a Patreon Q&A in October. “I don’t know. Gwendlyn didn’t tell me why she wasn’t there. When she didn’t show up it was kind of a shock to me. I didn’t know that she wasn’t going to be there.”

Mykelti called the situation “tragic and sad,” especially for Christine. “I don’t know the reasons why [she wasn’t there]. There could have been an emergency. There could have been nothing, who knows? … But it is sad,” she added.

The reason for Gwendlyn’s absence is still unknown, but fans are hoping for answers when Christine’s two-part wedding special airs on TLC in January.