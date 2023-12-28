Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Spent Christmas With All 6 of Her Kids — and Some of Christine’s

By
How Did Sister Wives' Janelle and Christine Brown Spend Christmas?
Janelle and Christine Brown.Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown had a full house for the holidays following her split from Kody Brown.

Janelle, 54, shared a glimpse of how she celebrated Christmas via Instagram on Wednesday, December 27, uploading a montage of photos taken during the festivities. “Christmas Day 😍🎅🏻. Fun was had by all,” she wrote in the caption. “So glad all of my kids, Ysabel, Paedon, Mykelti and Tony could be here this year.”

Janelle and Kody, 54, welcomed six children throughout their spiritual marriage: Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18. The former couple were together for nearly 30 years before Janelle confirmed their separation in December 2022.

Before Janelle’s exit from the plural family, her sister wife Christine Brown announced her split from Kody in November 2021. She subsequently left the family’s Arizona compound, moving back to Utah with her and Kody’s youngest daughter, Truly, 13. The exes also share Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 22, and Ysabel, 20.

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown's Quotes About Moving On After Kody Brown Split- 'I Don’t Want Him to Come Back' -598

Related: Everything Sister Wives' Janelle Has Said About Moving On After Kody Split

With three of her children celebrating Christmas with Janelle, Christine showed fans how she and husband David Woolley marked their first holiday season as a married couple. (The twosome tied the knot in October.)

How Did Sister Wives' Janelle and Christine Brown Spend Christmas?
Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“MERRY CHRISTMAS!! Wishing you sparkling memories and the ability to stop eating before you are completely stuffed. #merrychristmas #family #completelystuffed #soblessed,” she captioned an Instagram upload on Monday, December 25, posing beside her husband in matching pajamas.

Truely was featured in the pic alongside her mom and other members of the blended family. However, eagle-eyed Sister Wives fans noticed that neither Janelle nor Christine mentioned Gwendlyn in their holiday posts. She appeared to celebrate separately with her wife, Beatriz Queiroz.

Biggest Reality TV Feuds of 2023 That Left Us Shook

Related: Biggest Reality TV Feuds of 2023: 'Below Deck,' 'Pump Rules' and More

“Merry christmas from the queirozes ❄️,” Gwendlyn captioned two Instagram selfies as she and her spouse kissed in front of a Christmas tree.

How Did Sister Wives' Janelle and Christine Brown Spend Christmas?
Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

The Brown family has been in disarray since Christine shook up the dynamic, and the drama has been captured on the TLC reality series. Following her and Janelle’s respective splits from Kody, his first wife, Meri Brown, confirmed in January that she and Kody called it quits. He remains married to fourth wife Robyn Brown, whom he legally wed in 2014 after divorcing Meri. (Kody and Meri maintained a spiritual relationship before their breakup aired on season 18 of Sister Wives.)

Tensions have been high among the adults, but things have been rocky for the Brown children as well. Earlier this year, Gwendlyn skipped her mom’s wedding to Woolley, which came as a big surprise to Mykelti.

Still Sisters! Christine and Janelle Brown's Best Friendship Moments

Related: Christine and Janelle Brown's Best Friendship Moments

“I honestly don’t know [why],” Mykelti confessed during a Patreon Q&A in October. “I don’t know. Gwendlyn didn’t tell me why she wasn’t there. When she didn’t show up it was kind of a shock to me. I didn’t know that she wasn’t going to be there.”

Batwing Sweater

Deal of the Day

Revamp Your Wardrobe With This Bestselling Sweater — 55% Off View Deal

Mykelti called the situation “tragic and sad,” especially for Christine. “I don’t know the reasons why [she wasn’t there]. There could have been an emergency. There could have been nothing, who knows? … But it is sad,” she added.

The reason for Gwendlyn’s absence is still unknown, but fans are hoping for answers when Christine’s two-part wedding special airs on TLC in January.

In this article

Sister Wives’ Christine Tells Meri, Janelle, Robyn About Kody Split: Watch

Christine Brown
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Hopes Christine Brown Remarries After Kody Split- ‘It’s a Very Long Time to Be Alone’ 411

Janelle Brown
Sister wives bio 545

Sister Wives

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!