Sister Wives fans were shocked by Gwendlyn Brown‘s absence from mom Christine Brown‘s wedding — as was her sister Mykelti Brown.

Christine, 51, and husband David Woolley tied the knot in Moab, Utah, on Saturday, October 7, celebrating the milestone with her son Paedon, 25, and daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Ysabel, 20, Truely, 13, whom she shares with ex Kody Brown. The former couple’s daughter Gwendlyn, 21, wasn’t present for the nuptials, which came as a surprise to her older sister.

“I honestly don’t know [why],” Mykelti confessed during a Patreon Q&A, according to a clip shared via Instagram on Wednesday, October 11. “I don’t know. Gwendlyn didn’t tell me why she wasn’t there. When she didn’t show up it was kind of a shock to me. I didn’t know that she wasn’t going to be there.”

Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, agreed that the question would be better directed toward Gwendlyn herself. “I think it’s tragic and sad for my mom,” Mykelti continued. “I don’t know the reasons why. There could have been an emergency. There could have been nothing, who knows? … But it is sad.”

Related: Christine Brown and Husband David Woolley's Relationship Timeline Christine Brown has gushed about her strong connection with David Woolley following her split from Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star, who rose to fame after appearing in the hit TLC series with Kody, surprised fans when she announced their breakup in November 2021. Christine, who shares six children with the polygamist, dove back into […]

Padron, 28, added that Christine was “definitely sad about” not seeing Gwendlyn on her big day. When another fan asked whether Gwendlyn might have been “jealous” of all the attention on her mom, Mykelti swiftly shut down the theory.

“Gwendlyn didn’t want her wedding on the show or publicized in any way like that,” she explained, referring to her sister’s July nuptials with Beatriz Queiroz. “I think that the only reason why they wanted to film Gwendlyn’s engagement party [for Sister Wives] was because David and my dad would meet … but I don’t think that she’s upset that mom got more attention because Gwendlyn didn’t want that.”

While Gwendlyn didn’t take part in Saturday’s festivities, Christine and Woolley were surrounded by loved ones as they exchanged vows. Janelle Brown — another one of Kody’s exes — attended the wedding with kids Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18. Leon Brown — whom Kody shares with ex Meri Brown — was also there to celebrate with Christine. Kody, 54, Meri, 52, and Robyn Brown, however, were noticeably absent.

Christine has continued to give glimpses of her wedding day via social media, sharing photos of herself and Woolley kissing at the altar. “Loving life!!” she gushed on Tuesday, October 10. “I got to marry my soulmate and it was a beautiful day. I’m just so overwhelmed with gratitude. Love you, My King.”

Related: A Complete Guide to Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s Family Sister Wives‘ Kody Brown and ex-wife Christine Brown raised six children before calling it quits in November 2021 — and their brood is still expanding with the addition of grandkids. Kody entered into a spiritual union with Christine in 1994. At the time, he was legally married to first wife Meri Brown and spiritually married to […]

Woolley marked the occasion with a loving post dedicated to his now-wife, writing via Instagram, “Words [can’t] express how beautiful you are! Marrying you, my Queen…I’m overwhelmed. Thank you!”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The newlyweds went public with their romance on Valentine’s Day, announcing their engagement in April. Gwendlyn publicly supported her mom’s romance that same month.

“Yeah, I do like [David]. I think he’s a lot of fun,” she said during an Instagram Live. “He and Truely get along really well, which is what I was most concerned about.”