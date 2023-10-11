Sister Wives fans were shocked by Gwendlyn Brown‘s absence from mom Christine Brown‘s wedding — as was her sister Mykelti Brown.
Christine, 51, and husband David Woolley tied the knot in Moab, Utah, on Saturday, October 7, celebrating the milestone with her son Paedon, 25, and daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Ysabel, 20, Truely, 13, whom she shares with ex Kody Brown. The former couple’s daughter Gwendlyn, 21, wasn’t present for the nuptials, which came as a surprise to her older sister.
“I honestly don’t know [why],” Mykelti confessed during a Patreon Q&A, according to a clip shared via Instagram on Wednesday, October 11. “I don’t know. Gwendlyn didn’t tell me why she wasn’t there. When she didn’t show up it was kind of a shock to me. I didn’t know that she wasn’t going to be there.”
Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, agreed that the question would be better directed toward Gwendlyn herself. “I think it’s tragic and sad for my mom,” Mykelti continued. “I don’t know the reasons why. There could have been an emergency. There could have been nothing, who knows? … But it is sad.”
Padron, 28, added that Christine was “definitely sad about” not seeing Gwendlyn on her big day. When another fan asked whether Gwendlyn might have been “jealous” of all the attention on her mom, Mykelti swiftly shut down the theory.
“Gwendlyn didn’t want her wedding on the show or publicized in any way like that,” she explained, referring to her sister’s July nuptials with Beatriz Queiroz. “I think that the only reason why they wanted to film Gwendlyn’s engagement party [for Sister Wives] was because David and my dad would meet … but I don’t think that she’s upset that mom got more attention because Gwendlyn didn’t want that.”
While Gwendlyn didn’t take part in Saturday’s festivities, Christine and Woolley were surrounded by loved ones as they exchanged vows. Janelle Brown — another one of Kody’s exes — attended the wedding with kids Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18. Leon Brown — whom Kody shares with ex Meri Brown — was also there to celebrate with Christine. Kody, 54, Meri, 52, and Robyn Brown, however, were noticeably absent.
Christine has continued to give glimpses of her wedding day via social media, sharing photos of herself and Woolley kissing at the altar. “Loving life!!” she gushed on Tuesday, October 10. “I got to marry my soulmate and it was a beautiful day. I’m just so overwhelmed with gratitude. Love you, My King.”
Woolley marked the occasion with a loving post dedicated to his now-wife, writing via Instagram, “Words [can’t] express how beautiful you are! Marrying you, my Queen…I’m overwhelmed. Thank you!”
The newlyweds went public with their romance on Valentine’s Day, announcing their engagement in April. Gwendlyn publicly supported her mom’s romance that same month.
“Yeah, I do like [David]. I think he’s a lot of fun,” she said during an Instagram Live. “He and Truely get along really well, which is what I was most concerned about.”