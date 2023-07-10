Christine Brown‘s fiancé, David Woolley, recently gave fans some insight into his past — and shared his excitement about his future.

“Hello! I’m sorry I have not let people know who I am yet,” Woolley wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 7. “I have 8 kids. 6 are married 2 are single! I have 10 grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own!”

Woolley’s upload included several photos of his family, though he covered some of their faces with hearts. “Half of my kids do not want to be in the spotlight, so I’m respecting their wishes and you won’t see their faces on here,” he explained. “I was married to their mother for 20 years when depression got a hold of her.”

David’s ex-wife, Margaret Woolley, died by suicide in 2012 at age 43, according to a police report obtained by the U.S. Sun earlier this year. “I have been a single dad for 11 years,” David continued. “Yes I dated since then, but [it] never went anywhere.”

Brown, 51, announced her engagement to David in April after less than one year of dating. “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” she told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

The reality star revealed in February that she was dating someone new following her 2021 split from Kody Brown. “Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively,” Christine wrote via Instagram at the time. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with [my and Kody’s daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true.”

After initially keeping David’s identity a secret, Christine shared photos of him via Instagram, calling him “the love of my life.”

In his Friday Instagram post, David offered his followers a few more details about his life before Christine. “I have been doing drywall since 1980 and own my company for the last 20 years,” he wrote. “I wish I could show all of my family because I’m very proud of all my kids. So this a little bit about me, I’m glad to be here!”

David went on to say that he can’t wait to marry Christine. “I’m really excited to be with Christine,” he concluded. “The future is really bright!! #mysoulmate #christinebrown #myqueen.”

Christine and Kody, 54, called it quits in November 2021 after 25 years of marriage. Just over one year later, two of Kody’s other wives, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, confirmed their respective splits from Kody. The Sister Wives patriarch is still married to Robyn Brown, whom he spiritually wed in 2010. The duo legally tied the knot in 2014 after Meri, 52, divorced Kody. Kody and Meri remained spiritually wed until last year.