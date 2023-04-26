Leaving plural marriage behind? Kody Brown is not looking for another sister wife following his recent splits, according to his daughter Mykelti Brown.

“Part of that is because my dad and my moms aren’t really part of the religion anymore either,” the 26-year-old daughter of Kody and his ex-wife Christine Brown said in a Monday, April 24, video on her Patreon page, per Starcasm. “The religion we grew up with, the Apostolic United Brethren, [is] where the polygamy base of faith and Mormonism kind of came from. They’re not active in the church and they’re not active in that religion or their beliefs in that church.”

Mykelti’s husband, Antonio “Tony” Padron, agreed with the Sister Wives star, whom he wed in 2016.

“I doubt it, heavily,” the 38-year-old, who shares three children with Mykelti, replied after the couple were asked about Kody’s relationship future. “Like, super doubt it, like, I’m pretty 100 percent sure that’s a no.”

Kody, 54, legally married Meri Brown in April 1990 before entering into spiritual unions with Janelle Brown and Christine, 51, several years later. The TLC patriarch began courting Robyn Brown in 2014 and ultimately divorced Meri, 52, in order to lawfully wed Robyn, 44, and adopt her three children from a previous relationship.

The Cooking With Just Christine personality, who shares six children with Kody, was the first sister wife to end her marriage. Kody and Christine announced in November 2021 that they had separated, with the Utah native leaving the family’s Flagstaff, Arizona, compound and moving back to her home state with youngest daughter Truely, 12.

“When I decided to leave, I just looked at the next 10 years of my life and I was like, ‘You know what, no, I’m not gonna repeat what I’ve done for the last 10 years,’” Christine, who got engaged to David Woolley earlier this month, exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022. “I decided from that point on, I would not look forward or back. I would just continue on a path forward, [and] not look too far in the future and not look in the past at all. Yeah, no, I decided not to dwell in the past and so no regrets. I am who I am today because of everybody that’s been in my life so far.”

Meri and Janelle, 53, announced their respective splits from Kody in December 2022. Robyn — who shares son Solomon, 11, and daughter Ariella, 7, with the businessman — is the last spouse remaining, but Kody has denied ever giving her special treatment.

“It’s not about a favorite, it’s about finding favor,” Kody said during the Sister Wives: One-on-One special in January. “The words that Christine uses incite enmity toward Robyn. She never did anything to Christine but be kind to her.”

He added: “There’s a character issue here. And it’s not just about my character, it’s about their character. And who wants to run deep here? Do you want to find favor by being loyal to me and never allowing someone to trash-talk me? Or do you want to sit here and be the one who is trash-talking me?”

Kody recently hinted at his relationship status with Robyn following his multiple breakups, teasing new Sister Wives drama when the show returns.

“Robyn and I are basically monogamous,” he said in a Cameo video last month, which later circulated on TikTok. “Don’t let that out, that’s probably a spoiler, but it seems obvious with the new season coming.”