A difficult memory. Christine Brown reflected on experiencing “miracles” while describing daughter Truely’s hospital stay at age 3.

The Sister Wives star, 50, found drawings of her now 12-year-old daughter and shared them with fans via Instagram. “When Truely was 3, her kidneys shut down and I spent 11 days in the hospital wondering if I would go home, with or without her,” she wrote on Wednesday, March 1. “I came across this picture today, and I remember drawing it for her one size is her at the hospital with tubes connected to a dialysis machine and the next one shows her healthy at home and going to Disneyland.”

She added: “I told her soon as she was better and we got home, and she was healthy, we would go to Disneyland. That was the day she started to get better. So glad I kept these pictures to remind me of miracles. #blessed #momlife #miracles #reminders.”

Along with Truely, Christine shares daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and son Paedon, 24, with ex-husband Kody Brown. The former couple called it quits in November 2021 after 25 years of spiritual marriage.

Fans watched the aftermath of the breakup play out during season 17 of the TLC series. “I think what’s healthy for me and for our family is me leaving,” she confessed during a September 2022 episode. “I thought that it was OK to be sad. I think I was a lot sadder than I thought. I tried to be happy as much as possible and certainly I still found joy in things. Plural marriage is tough.”

The pair’s youngest daughter moved to Utah with Christine — and she didn’t hold back when asked how she felt about the split. “So, the first day when I found out, I was extremely upset. I’m fine now,” she told her mom on the TLC show in October 2022. “I kind of noticed the signs earlier that you weren’t as happy. But you didn’t really show it that much. It was a bit of a heartbreak at first but I’m fine [now].”

Truely later admitted that she was most upset about being the last one in the family to know about the breakup. “The realization that everybody knew before me — felt like a betrayal,” she told cameras.

Kody, meanwhile, alleged that it was “hostile” for Christine to leave Arizona with Truely. “I feel like she’s done this as a backstab. It seems really, really rushed,” he argued.

Since the plural family’s major shakeup, Christine and Kody’s daughter Gwendlyn has been candid about the Brown brood’s new normal on her YouTube channel. While recapping the latest Sister Wives season in a video uploaded on Monday, February 27, the 21-year-old teared up as she watched her dad interact with his and Robyn Brown‘s children. (Kody is the father of 18 kids between his four wives.)

“I know that I should be happy for them, but seeing him be an active father with these kids really hurts. It sucks to not be able to see them,” Gwendlyn said, explaining that she didn’t feel as though she received the same level of attention from Kody. “It’s terrible that I’m making this about myself, but it hurts so much to see him be a good father to others when I didn’t really get that much. … I’m so happy I had [my mom].”