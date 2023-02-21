Gwendlyn Brown is still sharing her hot takes. The 21-year-old daughter of Sister Wives star Kody Brown called out her dad’s past behavior while watching an episode of the TLC series in a recent YouTube video.

Reacting specifically to season 17, episode 9, Gwendlyn — whose mother is one of Kody’s many ex-wives, Christine Brown — sympathized with former sister wife Meri Brown after she expressed that she wanted to work on her relationship with Kody. But in a confessional, Kody revealed that he no longer acknowledged their marriage and would be fine if she were to move on.

Watching the moment play out, Gwendlyn angrily stated, “The thing is, he is just leading her on at this point.”

She continued her thoughts on the matter upon the episode’s conclusion, noting, “It is so unfortunate to see my dad going off about how he and Meri basically have this done relationship — because she doesn’t know that. They haven’t had a conversation about it.”

Gwendlyn went on to state that her father — whom Meri officially left in late 2022 — was “just letting Meri believe in this fantasy that he’s created that they can somehow work on their relationship, which is manipulative,” adding, “It feels completely manipulative to me because he’s basically keeping this information from her and letting her be in this loveless relationship with this false hope that it’s going to be fixed.”

She concluded her opinions by questioning her father’s relationships. “Does he consider them trophies? Does he consider them his path into heaven?” Gwendlyn asked. “I don’t understand why he feels the humungous necessity to be with them still. And I’m just glad that ones that needed to get out of that situation, have gotten out of that situation.”

Meri’s fellow former wives Christine and Janelle Brown have also since parted ways with their shared husband. As of February, Kody remains married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

Gwendlyn — who got engaged to her girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz in November 2022 — has never shied away from sharing what she really thinks of her dad and her family’s drama. In February 2022, she trolled her dad on her Instagram Story by revealing that a Google search result listed her father as “Christine Brown’s ex-husband,” captioning the screenshot, “I’m deadass [serious] when I tell you this is what comes up when you Google my father.”

This month, the TLC alum also explained why she thinks Kody has “changed” over the years. “His kids used to be young and easily manipulated and I think he found it easier to talk to them [back then],” Gwendlyn stated in a YouTube video. “We weren’t as opinionated. Now, we’re adults and we have our opinions. We have our adult thoughts and we have things we do as adults, and I think he just found it easier to talk to [us] when we weren’t as opinionated.”