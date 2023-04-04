Living above their means? Gwendlyn Brown shared her thoughts on how her dad, Kody Brown, and his current wife, Robyn Brown, manage their finances.

“I think that my dad and Robyn have a terrible habit of spending very crazy and, like, not within their means at all,” the Sister Wives star, 21, said in a YouTube video on Friday, March 31, while recapping the latest episode of the TLC series. “But also, Janelle [Brown] and Meri [Brown] are kind of similar to my mom [Christine Brown] and that they’re not gonna be salty or petty and try to take money from him even though they totally deserve it because he’s been spending all of their money on whatever.”

In the clip, Gwendlyn noted that her former stepmoms would “probably be a lot better off now that they’re no longer with him, and they’re no longer financially tied to him because you still make a lot of money separately.”

Gwendlyn is one of Kody, 54, and Christine’s six children. The pair, who spiritually wed in 1994, are also the parents of Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. The twosome called it quits in November 2021 after more than two decades together.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine, 50, wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Since their split, Christine, 50, has moved on with her boyfriend David Woolley.

Kody, for his part, legally married his first wife Meri, 52, in 1990 until they divorced in 2014. During his first marriage, the Wyoming native was also spiritually married to Janelle, 53, in addition to Christine. However, in December 2022, Janelle confirmed that she and Kody had been “separated for several months.”

In December 2014, Kody legally married his current wife, Robyn, 44, so he could officially adopt her children from a previous marriage: son David, 23, and daughters Aurora, 20, and Breanna, 18.

Gwendlyn, for her part, has been candid about her father and her family on her YouTube channel over the years. In February, the Northern Arizona University student shared that the children Kody shares with multiple partners are “not cohesive” as a family unit and referred to sibling Leon — whose mother is Meri — who recently came out as transgender.

“Leon has been, since childhood, kind of the odd one out in the family because they had no siblings from their mom to really get along with,” she said at the time. “They just probably felt like the odd one out. And also, with Leon being transgender and queer in general and being in a family that predominantly practices a Mormon fundamentalist faith. Mormonism hasn’t really traditionally been kind to queer people, especially with a family that’s quite a bit conservative and partially against transsexuality in general.”