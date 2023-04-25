Christine Brown Loves Living Near Her Children Again Amid Engagement News

A new chapter! Sister Wives star Christine Brown is embracing all the new aspects of her life – including spending more time with her children and her engagement to David Woolley.

“It’s a nice day when I’m with my kids and it’s an amazing day when they’re making food with me in the kitchen,” Brown, 51, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 25, alongside a series of selfies of her and daughters Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 13, in the kitchen. “I’ve been having the time of my life living so close to so many of my children again. #charcuterie #daugtherbondingtime #thecrackertruelyfinallyate #imadeitmyself #okayysabelhelped.”

The trio were all smiles in the photos, enjoying a charcuterie board while laughing and making funny faces for the camera. The ladies kept it casual for the family gathering, with Ysabel sporting a denim jacket and Truely rocking a “Be Kind” beanie. Brown, for her part, donned a red apron with the words “Choose Love” emblazoned across the front.

Following the social media upload, fans of the TLC reality star — who shares Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, and Truely with ex-husband Kody Brown — immediately took to the comments section to gush over the sweet bonding moment. “You look like you’ve reclaimed your life❤️,” one person wrote, while another replied, “I just love that you chose you, and seeing how happy you are just fills me with joy. Cheers to making hard choices and coming out on the other side better than ever!”

The Utah native’s mother-daughter soirée comes shortly after she announced her engagement to Woolley, 59, earlier this month. (The duo also purchased a home together for $770,000 in Lehi, Utah prior to Woolley’s proposal, according to inTouch.)

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful every day,” Christine told Us Weekly on April 13 after news of their engagement broke. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

The mom of six, who split from Kody, 54, in November 2021, first revealed that she had a new man in her life in a romantic Valentine’s Day tribute in February.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” Christine gushed via Instagram at the time. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

Woolley, for his part, took to his own social media account to share more about his romance with Christine.

“When I’m with you, we just sit in our little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before,” Woolley captioned several Instagram photos of the duo. “When I took you to the Little Mermaid play I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had some one [sic] special for me. I’m the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me. Love, your king ❤️.”

Prior to her romance with the architect, the Cooking With Christine author was married to Kody for over two decades before pulling the plug on their romance in late 2021. In late 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Nearly one year later, Christine exclusively told Us that things have been tense between her and the patriarch since their split.

“So, I haven’t talked to him in person for a while,” she explained in October 2022. “All I’ve seen are the episodes, for a while, and what I’ve heard from … Janelle [Brown] who still speaks with him and stuff too. … I think he is just so hurt still and just processing it a lot slower.” (Kody has also since parted ways with sister wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown as well.)

However, in a January 2023 episode of Sister Wives, Kody revealed that he harbors no negative feelings toward his ex-wife.

“One of the kids told me, ‘Dad, mom says you have your soulmate [in wife Robyn Brown] and she wants hers,’” the Wyoming native said, referring to Christine. “I hope she finds her soulmate.”