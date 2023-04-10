Christine Brown Shares Her New 'Memories' With BF David and Daughter Truely

The next chapter of her life. Christine Brown shared her favorite moments from a recent trip with boyfriend David Woolley and 12-year-old daughter Truely.

“Making memories and going through adventures have always been precious to me. I’ve been blessed enough with the ability and time to make these core memories with my kids. Adventuring with @david__woolley and Truely in California [at Universal Studios] this weekend has been wonderful,” Christine, 50, who shares six kids with ex-husband Kody Brown, captioned the Instagram post on Saturday, April 8.

In the social media upload, the Sister Wives star was all smiles while exploring the sights in California alongside Woolley and her youngest child. Christine, who also shares kids Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, with Kody, 54, announced their split in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Cooking With Just Christine star wrote at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Following their breakup, Christine discussed her plans to remain tight-lipped about her personal life.

“Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively. He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. He’s absolutely a dream come true,” she shared via her Instagram Story in February. “I will let you guys know more information later but — Ahh! So excited.”

That same month, the reality star took her romance with Woolley public. “I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath,” she wrote via Instagram on Valentine’s Day. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

The businessman, for his part, gushed about their connection in a sweet message, writing via Instagram, “When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before. When I took you to the The Little Mermaid play I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had some one special for me. I’m the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me. Love, your king ❤️.”

After documenting her ups and downs with Kody for TLC’s hit series, Christine shocked viewers with her decision to pull the plug. Meri Brown later ended her spiritual union with the Wyoming native as well after being legally married from 1990 to 2014. Meanwhile, Janelle Brown confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody called it quits after nearly 30 years together. Kody is still legally married to Robyn Brown, whom he wed in 2014.